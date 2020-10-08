Exeter Financial LLC Sells 152 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 3.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,847 shares of company stock worth $23,184,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 122,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $162.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average of $124.64. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

