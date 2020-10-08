Exeter Financial LLC Sells 222 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $761,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

RTX stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 122,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.