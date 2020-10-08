Exeter Financial LLC Sells 250 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.29. 114,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,667. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $175.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.