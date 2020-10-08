Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

EXFO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.30. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Get Exfo alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exfo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.