Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Issues Earnings Results

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $175.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.30.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

