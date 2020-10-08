Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,920,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,647,000 after buying an additional 2,425,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

XOM traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $34.92. 929,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,323,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.