Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. 1,376,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,323,881. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

