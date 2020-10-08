Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is City Holding Co.’s 9th Largest Position

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,582 shares in the company, valued at $666,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.29. 721,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,693,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.03. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $735.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

