Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 4.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $45,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,365 shares of company stock worth $9,236,377 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.90 on Thursday, hitting $263.02. 647,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,693,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

