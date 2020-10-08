Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $521,859,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $590,767,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.

Shares of FB traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.11. The stock had a trading volume of 771,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,693,760. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

