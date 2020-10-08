FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD) Shares Down 1.6%

FastForward Innovations Ltd (LON:FFWD) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.05 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.34 ($0.14). 248,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 636,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.90.

FastForward Innovations Company Profile (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FastForward Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FastForward Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.