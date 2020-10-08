Financial Contrast: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) vs. Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Oblong alerts:

This table compares Oblong and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -80.32% -80.56% -47.91% 21Vianet Group -55.01% -49.02% -15.31%

Oblong has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oblong and 21Vianet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A 21Vianet Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

21Vianet Group has a consensus target price of $26.95, indicating a potential upside of 17.89%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Oblong.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oblong and 21Vianet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $12.83 million 0.84 -$7.76 million N/A N/A 21Vianet Group $544.25 million 4.74 -$26.18 million ($0.24) -95.25

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 21Vianet Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

21Vianet Group beats Oblong on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; Hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 20 self-built and 38 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 30,654 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.