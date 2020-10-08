FinNexus Hits Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001423 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FinNexus has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $502,501.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.29 or 0.04737200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031692 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 376,277,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,864 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

