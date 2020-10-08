Fire Lotto (FLOT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $323,463.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $106,517.35 and approximately $323,463.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00077800 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000319 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00021166 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007957 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009402 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

