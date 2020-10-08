First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 54 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 12.45% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

