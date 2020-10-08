First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 210,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 591.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 199,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 170,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. 17,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,413. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.