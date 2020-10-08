First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.65. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $100.90.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

