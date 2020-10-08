Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Bought by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,470 shares during the quarter. Five Point accounts for approximately 3.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.69% of Five Point worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Five Point during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 28.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPH traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,373. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $667.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Five Point had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

