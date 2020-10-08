Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) vs. Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) Financial Review

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Senior Living -0.40% -2.73% -0.73% Diversicare Healthcare Services -1.55% N/A -0.44%

Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Five Star Senior Living and Diversicare Healthcare Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Star Senior Living presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.00%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Senior Living $1.42 billion 0.11 -$20.00 million N/A N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.02 million 0.03 -$36.06 million N/A N/A

Five Star Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Summary

Five Star Senior Living beats Diversicare Healthcare Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 268 senior living communities consisting of 31,285 living units comprising 257 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 30,021 living units, and 11 SNFs with 1,264 living units located in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Five Star Quality Care, Inc. and changed its name to Five Star Senior Living Inc. in March 2017. Five Star Senior Living Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 62 nursing centers with 7,329 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

