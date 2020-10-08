FLIP (FLP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $254,505.21

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $254,505.21 and $358.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00252003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00086028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.01526026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00156102 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.