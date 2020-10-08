Folgory Coin (FLG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $318,307.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Folgory Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00006497 BTC on exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $318,307.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.67 or 0.04763762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031749 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

FLG is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.