Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Receives $6.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 663,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,122 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 3,172.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,434 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,594 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 1,471.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,440 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 142,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. 65,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

