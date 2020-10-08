Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $95.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,195.69. 4,294,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,209.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,731.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,432.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

