Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Aug (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Trading Down 0.7%

Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Aug (NYSEARCA:FAUG) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 30,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 26,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Aug stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Aug (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

