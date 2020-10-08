Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.00

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 670301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.75 ($0.52).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 million and a P/E ratio of 57.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07.

In other Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) news, insider Jonathan Turner bought 125,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

