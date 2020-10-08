Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Shares Down 2%

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.08). Approximately 547,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 988,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.40 ($1.10).

About Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF)

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

