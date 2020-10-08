Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $24.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have commented on FUSN. Cowen started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). As a group, research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

