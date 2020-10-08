FuzeX (FXT) Hits Market Cap of $363,321.01

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, COSS, Livecoin and Coinbe. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $363,321.01 and $1,417.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00252472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00087162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.01524008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00155295 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, IDEX, Token Store, Coinbe, COSS, HitBTC, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

