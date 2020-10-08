GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.88

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 1108385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $609.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

