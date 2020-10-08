Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading 13.9% Higher

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:GENGF) were up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 25,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 110,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gear Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

