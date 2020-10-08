Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Geiger Counter Ltd (LON:GCL) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.98 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.98 ($0.23). 33,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 239,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20 ($0.24).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.39, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

Geiger Counter Company Profile (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

