General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 62,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in General Mills by 21.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.17. 61,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,497 shares of company stock worth $4,585,233 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

