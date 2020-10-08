Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Giant has a market capitalization of $95,304.41 and $5,671.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Giant has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.63, $20.33, $70.83 and $50.68.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00398142 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012910 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007879 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,450,121 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $7.59, $10.42, $70.83, $24.71, $33.89, $31.10, $13.92, $5.63, $50.68, $20.33 and $11.91. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.