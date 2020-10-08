Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys 130,435 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,435 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 547,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,078,446. The company has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of -604.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.