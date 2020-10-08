Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys 91,369 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,369 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 2.0% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.31.

In other news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

