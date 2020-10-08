Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $21.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,480.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,530.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,413.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

