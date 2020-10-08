Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after purchasing an additional 405,545 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.21. The company had a trading volume of 115,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,452. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

