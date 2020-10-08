Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $19,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $39,465,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

MTD traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $1,012.50. 3,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,365. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,013.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $969.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $829.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

