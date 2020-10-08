Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.9% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 38,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.8% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.87. 180,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,241,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.31. The stock has a market cap of $393.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

