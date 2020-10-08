Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,556,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.00. 53,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.