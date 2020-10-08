Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.32. 123,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.84. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.