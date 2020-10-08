Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,923,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,235,000 after buying an additional 135,843 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.61.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,246. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

