GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 76,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 127,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 287,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

