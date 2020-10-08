Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV) Shares Down 0.6%

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 5,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 547,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million and a PE ratio of 239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.71.

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) Company Profile (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC, a homebuilder, builds and sells houses and apartments for the private buyers and local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. The company operates through Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living segments. It also designs, develops, and delivers residential solutions to institutional investors, social and affordable landlords, government entities, and strategic landowners; and provides property rental services.

