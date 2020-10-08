Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLNG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Golar LNG by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 16.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Golar LNG by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 49,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,333. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

