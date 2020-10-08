Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $54,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sanofi by 128.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

