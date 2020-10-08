Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

