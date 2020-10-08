Goldman Sachs Group Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $76.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

