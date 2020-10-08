Gordon Dadds Group (LON:GOR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Gordon Dadds Group PLC (LON:GOR) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.81). 23,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 108,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17.

Gordon Dadds Group Company Profile (LON:GOR)

Gordon Dadds Group plc provides legal and professional, and independent financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom. It also provides corporate, management, and IT services, as well as is involved in the business venture activities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

