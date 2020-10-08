GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Trading Down 0.5%

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. 6,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.01% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.